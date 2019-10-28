Northwest Wealth Management LLC Has $1.81 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 73.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,539 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 104,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 176.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 11,965 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SLYV traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.48. 437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,271. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.26. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $50.55 and a one year high of $64.48.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.