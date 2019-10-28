NorthIsle Copper & Gold (CVE:NCX) Trading 20% Higher

NorthIsle Copper & Gold Inc (CVE:NCX)’s stock price traded up 20% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, 20,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 48% from the average session volume of 38,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a market cap of $7.12 million and a PE ratio of -15.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.06.

NorthIsle Copper & Gold Company Profile (CVE:NCX)

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal property is the North Island project that consists of the Hushamu and Red Dog deposits, and five other partially explored copper-gold porphyry occurrences located on the Northern Vancouver Island, British Columbia.

