North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 445 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

North Star Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $136.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.71. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.03 and a 52-week high of $140.45.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.00% and a net margin of 18.78%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 target price on PepsiCo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $1,226,779.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,350 shares in the company, valued at $13,500,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

