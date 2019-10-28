North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 213,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,942,000 after buying an additional 10,249 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 50,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 39,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $687,000.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $412,525.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,985,097.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $62.25 on Monday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.58 and a 1-year high of $72.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSIC has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair cut shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.