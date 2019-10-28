North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,606 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

North Star Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Daily Journal Corp increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 9,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 14,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,336,000 after buying an additional 13,860,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 17,492.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,734,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,286,000 after buying an additional 12,662,079 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,824,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,965,000 after buying an additional 2,046,900 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,005,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,104,000 after buying an additional 1,172,955 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,974,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,279,000 after buying an additional 1,140,289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 5,357 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total value of $303,581.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,301 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,687.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Omaley sold 10,133 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $565,016.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 191,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,692,203.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $56.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $43.14 and a 52 week high of $57.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.83 and its 200 day moving average is $53.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 26.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Macquarie cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.60.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

