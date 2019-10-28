North Star Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

North Star Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,561 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 39,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 25,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 21.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HQH opened at $19.09 on Monday. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $21.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.57 and its 200-day moving average is $19.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

