Noble Co. PLC Expected to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of ($0.58) Per Share (NYSE:NE)

Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for Noble in a report released on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.58) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.57). Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Noble’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.60) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.01) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NE. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Noble from a “reduce” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Pareto Securities cut shares of Noble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. HSBC set a $3.00 target price on shares of Noble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Noble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Noble from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.63.

NYSE:NE opened at $1.39 on Monday. Noble has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.51.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.11. Noble had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a negative return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $292.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Noble’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Noble by 40.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 11,214 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Noble by 19.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 713,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 118,526 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Noble during the second quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Noble by 24.4% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 294,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 57,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Noble by 509.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 51,400 shares during the last quarter. 77.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Julie H. Edwards acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.24 per share, with a total value of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 189,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,734.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 24 drilling rigs consisted of 8 drill ships, 4 semisubmersibles, and 12 jack ups.

