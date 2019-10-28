Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 810.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 67,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 60,476 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter valued at $279,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 125.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 12,958 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the second quarter valued at $4,565,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter worth about $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CALM. Stephens set a $45.00 target price on Cal-Maine Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Cal-Maine Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

NASDAQ CALM opened at $39.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 0.39. Cal-Maine Foods Inc has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $50.69.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $241.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.33 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a positive return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods Inc will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

