Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $528,000 Holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 197.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,215 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 765.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2,023.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a $18.00 price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Capital One Financial raised Retail Opportunity Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

ROIC stock opened at $18.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp has a 1 year low of $15.44 and a 1 year high of $19.18.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

