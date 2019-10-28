Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $378,000 Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 126,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 61,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth $623,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth $1,691,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 75.0% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 3,039,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 55.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 12,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

PTEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seaport Global Securities set a $16.00 target price on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $17.00 target price on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.73.

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $9.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.81. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $17.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $598.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.66 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 19.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -47.06%.

In related news, Director Curtis W. Huff bought 25,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.08 per share, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 162,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,561.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Janeen S. Judah sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $45,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,558.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

