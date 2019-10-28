Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 17,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 226.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Cabot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cabot from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Northcoast Research set a $45.00 price objective on Cabot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.83.

Shares of CBT opened at $45.63 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.02. Cabot Corp has a 12-month low of $37.11 and a 12-month high of $53.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Cabot had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $845.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cabot Corp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

