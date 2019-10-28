Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,036 Shares of Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 48.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 83.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the second quarter worth approximately $196,000.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH opened at $53.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.84 and a 200 day moving average of $49.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.51. Syneos Health Inc has a 12-month low of $36.26 and a 12-month high of $56.34.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Syneos Health Inc will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SYNH shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $53.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Syneos Health to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH).

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.