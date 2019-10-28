Nippon Dragon Resources (CVE:NIP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.03

Nippon Dragon Resources Inc (CVE:NIP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 101000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 million and a PE ratio of -10.00.

Nippon Dragon Resources Company Profile (CVE:NIP)

Nippon Dragon Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Rocmec 1 gold project, which is located in Dasserat Township, Quebec. The company also holds interests in the Courville-Maruska project, which is located in Courville Township, Quebec; and the Denain project that is located in Val d'Or, Quebec.

