Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS) by 5.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,429 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Nicolet Bankshares were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 13.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 17.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NCBS shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nicolet Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.67.

In other news, EVP Eric James Witczak sold 3,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $246,365.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Michael E. Daniels sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $340,750.00. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCBS opened at $69.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.14. Nicolet Bankshares Inc has a twelve month low of $46.02 and a twelve month high of $70.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.24 million, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.85.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.22. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 28.83% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $41.50 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares Inc will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

