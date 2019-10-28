Nichols (LON:NICL) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,707.35

Nichols plc (LON:NICL)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,707.35 and traded as low as $1,556.80. Nichols shares last traded at $1,615.00, with a volume of 10,456 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NICL. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nichols in a report on Monday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.91) target price on shares of Nichols in a report on Monday, August 12th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,596.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,707.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.41 million and a P/E ratio of 22.68.

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Still and Carbonate segments. It offers till, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, Panda, and Sunkist brands.

