Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Short Interest Up 35.9% in October

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,200 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the September 15th total of 44,300 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet cut Nicholas Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

NICK stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,172. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.97. Nicholas Financial has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $12.11.

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a negative return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $16.64 million for the quarter.

In other Nicholas Financial news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 33,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.36 per share, with a total value of $279,357.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas W. Marohn acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.37 per share, for a total transaction of $25,110.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 216,951 shares of company stock valued at $1,868,555 in the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nicholas Financial by 13.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC boosted its position in Nicholas Financial by 9.7% in the second quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,745,746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,410,000 after purchasing an additional 154,824 shares during the last quarter. 36.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nicholas Financial Company Profile

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a specialized consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

