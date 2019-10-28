NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NEXT plc (LON:NXT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,100 ($79.71).

A number of research firms have weighed in on NXT. HSBC lifted their price objective on NEXT from GBX 6,835 ($89.31) to GBX 7,300 ($95.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised NEXT to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 5,600 ($73.17) to GBX 6,000 ($78.40) in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NEXT from GBX 6,200 ($81.01) to GBX 6,700 ($87.55) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price objective on shares of NEXT in a report on Monday, July 29th.

NXT stock opened at GBX 6,728 ($87.91) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,250.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6,222.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,819.73. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion and a PE ratio of 14.93. NEXT has a twelve month low of GBX 3,970 ($51.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,976 ($91.15).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 57.50 ($0.75) per share. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. NEXT’s payout ratio is 0.37%.

In other NEXT news, insider Wolfson Aspley Guise sold 153,000 shares of NEXT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,605 ($86.31), for a total transaction of £10,105,650 ($13,204,821.64).

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

