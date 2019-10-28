NEXT Financial Group Inc Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 215.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHV. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 252.3% in the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 47,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 33,801 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 106,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,743,000 after purchasing an additional 6,702 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 478.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 139,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,413,000 after purchasing an additional 115,219 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $763,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000.

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.54. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.03 and a fifty-two week high of $110.67.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

