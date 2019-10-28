NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $42,000 Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,059 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Ciena were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CIEN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,706,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,161,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,362,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Ciena by 605.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Ciena by 801.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 836,347 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,399,000 after purchasing an additional 743,599 shares during the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $37.25 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.06. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $29.30 and a 52 week high of $46.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $960.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.64 million. Ciena had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total value of $83,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $401,088.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,254 shares of company stock valued at $2,502,117 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.35.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

