NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 549 Shares of Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 915.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Crispr Therapeutics were worth $25,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 553.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. 50.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crispr Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRSP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Shares of CRSP opened at $39.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 13.96, a current ratio of 13.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.39. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $53.90.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.57 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 15,136.56% and a negative return on equity of 51.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crispr Therapeutics Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

Recommended Story: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Crispr Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crispr Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.