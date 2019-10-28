NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NEWT. ValuEngine raised shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. NEWTEK Business Services currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Shares of NEWT opened at $22.10 on Thursday. NEWTEK Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $15.59 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.05. The company has a market cap of $426.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. NEWTEK Business Services had a net margin of 68.61% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $14.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 million. Research analysts forecast that NEWTEK Business Services will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from NEWTEK Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. NEWTEK Business Services’s payout ratio is 119.59%.

In other news, CEO Barry Sloane purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.94 per share, for a total transaction of $41,880.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,029,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,566,231.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,698 shares of company stock valued at $56,379 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEWT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in NEWTEK Business Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in NEWTEK Business Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in NEWTEK Business Services by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. Institutional investors own 18.12% of the company’s stock.

NEWTEK Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

