NEWMONT GOLD-TS to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.66 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:NGT)

NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of NEWMONT GOLD-TS in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for NEWMONT GOLD-TS’s FY2020 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

TSE NGT opened at C$51.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.29 billion and a PE ratio of -373.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.95. NEWMONT GOLD-TS has a one year low of C$40.01 and a one year high of C$54.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. NEWMONT GOLD-TS’s dividend payout ratio is currently -540.15%.

Newmont Goldcorp Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

