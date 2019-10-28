New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,301 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Clorox were worth $27,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 10,510.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 382,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,567,000 after purchasing an additional 378,912 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 424.4% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 338,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,845,000 after buying an additional 274,037 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 329,211.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 177,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,227,000 after buying an additional 177,774 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 8.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,192,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,759,000 after buying an additional 165,160 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 19.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 965,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,888,000 after buying an additional 160,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $151.40 on Monday. Clorox Co has a 1-year low of $143.58 and a 1-year high of $167.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.73 and its 200 day moving average is $154.72. The company has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.04. Clorox had a return on equity of 118.88% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Costello sold 3,225 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $520,321.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,786,796.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 1,987 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.59, for a total value of $313,131.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,609 shares of company stock worth $2,497,443. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLX. Citigroup cut their price target on Clorox from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $137.00 price target (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Clorox to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Clorox from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.25.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

