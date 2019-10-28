New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 92 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 0.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 244,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $30,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AWK. Next Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 145.8% in the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 208.7% in the third quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on American Water Works from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on American Water Works from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised their price objective on American Water Works from $121.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.60.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $121.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.56. American Water Works Company Inc has a 52 week low of $85.89 and a 52 week high of $129.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.09.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George Mackenzie sold 10,000 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.18, for a total transaction of $1,291,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,273,162.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 4,023 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total value of $470,570.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,358.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,931 shares of company stock worth $2,639,065. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

