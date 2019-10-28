New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,905,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 84,580 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $28,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 68,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 10,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 24,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HPE shares. Argus upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.81.

In related news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 49,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $753,955.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,654.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 432,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $6,945,287.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 499,069 shares of company stock valued at $7,936,415 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HPE opened at $16.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.67. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $16.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.60.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This is a boost from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

