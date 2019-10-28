New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $25.93 Million Stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of MCCORMICK & CO /SH worth $25,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MKC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 6.6% in the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 99,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 18.9% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MCCORMICK & CO /SH news, Director Michael Aaron Conway sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total value of $842,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,773.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $423,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,838,974.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,902 shares of company stock worth $6,725,405. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $154.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.86.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $159.38 on Monday. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 52-week low of $119.00 and a 52-week high of $171.10. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.69.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s payout ratio is presently 45.88%.

About MCCORMICK & CO /SH

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

