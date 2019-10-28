New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,219 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 13,014 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Western Digital worth $23,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 288.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in Western Digital by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 86,587 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Western Digital by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 482,444 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,773,000 after purchasing an additional 8,629 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $61.23 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.80. Western Digital Corp has a 1 year low of $33.83 and a 1 year high of $65.31. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Digital Corp will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.49%.

WDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.48.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 87,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total transaction of $5,219,697.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,744,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $195,574.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,665,507.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

