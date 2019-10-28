New York Community Capital Trust V (NYCB/PU) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 30th

New York Community Capital Trust V (OTCMKTS:NYCB/PU) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share on Friday, November 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th.

OTCMKTS:NYCB/PU traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.18. 850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.89.

