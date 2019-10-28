New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) is Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s Largest Position

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,480 shares during the period. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp accounts for 6.6% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.05% of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp worth $8,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EDU. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EDU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.33.

Shares of EDU traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $121.26. 66,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,169. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.43. The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 1 year low of $50.30 and a 1 year high of $122.00.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

