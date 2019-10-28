Neutral Dollar Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges (NUSD)

Neutral Dollar (CURRENCY:NUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. During the last week, Neutral Dollar has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Neutral Dollar has a market cap of $124,442.00 and $1,717.00 worth of Neutral Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutral Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00010596 BTC on exchanges including KuCoin and DDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Neutral Dollar alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00040388 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $517.29 or 0.05492064 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005687 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000382 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000226 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00042853 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00032799 BTC.

Neutral Dollar Profile

Neutral Dollar (CRYPTO:NUSD) is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2018. Neutral Dollar ‘s total supply is 135,915 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,041 tokens. Neutral Dollar ‘s official Twitter account is @havven_io . The official website for Neutral Dollar is neutralproject.com . Neutral Dollar ‘s official message board is medium.com/@neutralproject

Buying and Selling Neutral Dollar

Neutral Dollar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutral Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutral Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutral Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neutral Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutral Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.