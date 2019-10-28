Neumann Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Neumann Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,464 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for 3.2% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 346.0% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $28,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $30,000. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth $36,000. 53.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.64. 6,969,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,686,500. The company has a market capitalization of $178.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $42.40 and a 12-month high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 27.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 11th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Royal Bank of Canada set a $57.00 target price on Oracle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Oracle from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $62.00 target price on Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $56.00 target price on Oracle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.38.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Renee Jo James sold 3,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $160,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,761,374.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 849,786 shares of company stock valued at $44,213,156 over the last three months. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

