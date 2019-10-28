Neumann Capital Management LLC Sells 876 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Neumann Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cpwm LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 213,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,030,000 after acquiring an additional 18,912 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $319,000. Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 68,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 9,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VT traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,248,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,572. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $62.14 and a one year high of $77.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.47.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

