Network-1 Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Network-1 Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 31.7% from the September 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NTIP stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.22. The stock had a trading volume of 10,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,286. Network-1 Technologies has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $2.82.

Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTIP. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 3.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 669,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 22,710 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Network-1 Technologies by 20.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Network-1 Technologies in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Network-1 Technologies in the second quarter valued at $25,000.

Network-1 Technologies Company Profile

Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owns 51 patents, including the remote power patent covering the delivery of power over Ethernet cables for the purpose of remotely powering network devices, such as wireless access ports, IP phones, and network based cameras; and the Mirror Worlds patent portfolio relating to foundational technologies that enable unified search and indexing, displaying, and archiving of documents in a computer system.

