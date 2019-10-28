NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NTGR. BWS Financial raised NetGear from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut NetGear from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Guggenheim set a $44.00 price objective on NetGear and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on NetGear in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.75.

Get NetGear alerts:

Shares of NTGR traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.51. The company had a trading volume of 12,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.29. NetGear has a 52 week low of $24.63 and a 52 week high of $57.65. The company has a market capitalization of $809.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.68.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.27. NetGear had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $265.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NetGear will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Tamesa Rogers sold 1,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $67,100.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,716.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 11,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $388,313.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,503 shares in the company, valued at $8,595,415.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,180 shares of company stock worth $1,653,081 over the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in NetGear by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,129 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after buying an additional 5,653 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in NetGear by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 604,017 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,461,000 after buying an additional 27,918 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NetGear during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,027,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in NetGear by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 23,632 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in NetGear by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,904 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 13,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

About NetGear

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for NetGear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetGear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.