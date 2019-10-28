Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.83

Net Element Inc (NASDAQ:NETE) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.83 and traded as high as $4.94. Net Element shares last traded at $4.49, with a volume of 2,145 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Net Element from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.26. Net Element had a negative return on equity of 52.33% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $16.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Net Element Inc will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Net Element stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Net Element Inc (NASDAQ:NETE) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,434 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.08% of Net Element worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.36% of the company’s stock.

About Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE)

Net Element, Inc operates as a financial technology and value-added solutions company. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions, and International Transaction Solutions. The company offers a range of payment acceptance and processing services that enable merchants of various sizes to accept and process approximately 100 payment options, including credit, debit, prepaid, and alternative payments; and value-added services and technologies, such as integrated payment technologies, point-of-sale solutions (POS), security solutions, fraud management, information solutions, and analytical tools.

