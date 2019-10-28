NeoGenomics (NEO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) will announce its Q3 2019 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. NeoGenomics has set its FY 2019 guidance at $0.23-0.27 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $101.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect NeoGenomics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NEO stock opened at $19.95 on Monday. NeoGenomics has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $26.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Leerink Swann set a $30.00 target price on NeoGenomics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Benchmark set a $27.00 target price on NeoGenomics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC set a $27.00 target price on NeoGenomics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.38.

In related news, Director Steven C. Jones sold 40,737 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $1,019,239.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,135,754.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Jones sold 181,339 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $4,518,967.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 245,234 shares in the company, valued at $6,111,231.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 241,370 shares of company stock worth $6,017,680. 8.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

