NEM (XEM) Trading Up 4% Over Last 7 Days

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. One NEM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0419 or 0.00000453 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Livecoin, Cryptopia and Liquid. Over the last week, NEM has traded up 4% against the US dollar. NEM has a market capitalization of $377.35 million and approximately $56.20 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

NEM Profile

XEM is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. It launched on March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. NEM’s official message board is forum.nem.io. The official website for NEM is nem.io.

NEM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, Exrates, YoBit, OKEx, Zaif, Indodax, Huobi, Bithumb, Cryptomate, Livecoin, Coinsuper, Iquant, Bitbns, Koineks, Coinbe, COSS, LiteBit.eu, HitBTC, Binance, Crex24, Kuna, CoinTiger, B2BX, Liquid, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Poloniex, BTC-Alpha, Upbit, BTC Trade UA and Kryptono. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

