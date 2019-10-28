Nectar (NEC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $783.00

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded down 12.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 28th. One Nectar coin can currently be bought for $0.0819 or 0.00000883 BTC on exchanges including $33.94, $18.94, $51.55 and $32.15. Nectar has a market cap of $6.75 million and approximately $783.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nectar has traded down 25.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00033679 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00072714 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001330 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00097291 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,198.61 or 0.99080359 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002282 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000477 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000354 BTC.

NEC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 1,007,949,847 coins and its circulating supply is 82,353,022 coins. The official website for Nectar is www.ethfinex.com . The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex . Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nectar’s official message board is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a

Nectar can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nectar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nectar using one of the exchanges listed above.

