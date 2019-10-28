NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) Trading 8.4% Higher

NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) shares traded up 8.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.22 and last traded at $2.19, 101,895 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 17% from the average session volume of 87,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of NCS Multistage in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NCS Multistage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.93.

The stock has a market cap of $86.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 2.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $39.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.83 million. NCS Multistage had a negative net margin of 112.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.95%. On average, analysts anticipate that NCS Multistage Holdings Inc will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers bought 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $87,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Marty Stromquist bought 39,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $89,802.00. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 144,912 shares of company stock valued at $310,752. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NCS Multistage in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in NCS Multistage in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NCS Multistage by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,677 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NCS Multistage by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 13,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in NCS Multistage by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 97,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 27,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

NCS Multistage Company Profile (NASDAQ:NCSM)

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

