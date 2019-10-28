Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.41% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Navient have outperformed the industry, over the past six months. Also, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Third-quarter results reflect benefits from lower expenses and provisions along with higher loans. Navient remains focused on leveraging its asset recovery & processing businesses in order to boost top line. It continues to deploy technology platform and digital marketing tools to attract originations that bode well for financials. Also, it remains focused on improving operating efficiency. Moreover, improving economy and declining unemployment rate is expected to provide support. However, Navient continues to struggle with regulatory claims and litigation burden due to its practices in handling large number of student loans.”

Get Navient alerts:

NAVI has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut Navient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Navient from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Navient from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Shares of NAVI stock opened at $13.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.07, a current ratio of 13.16 and a quick ratio of 13.85. Navient has a 1-year low of $8.23 and a 1-year high of $15.67. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day moving average is $13.08.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.33 million. Navient had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 8.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Navient will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAVI. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navient during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navient during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Navient during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Navient during the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Navient during the second quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navient (NAVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.