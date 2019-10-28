National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.76 EPS

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.76), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 63.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:NOV traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,630,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,197,752. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.20. National-Oilwell Varco has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $38.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of -262.00, a PEG ratio of 50.25 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get National-Oilwell Varco alerts:

In other National-Oilwell Varco news, insider Joseph W. Rovig sold 22,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $415,896.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,936.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $99,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,853.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOV. ValuEngine upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. National-Oilwell Varco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.48.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for National-Oilwell Varco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National-Oilwell Varco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.