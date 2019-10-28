National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives Raises Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 289.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,365,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,473,000 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 6.6% of National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives owned approximately 2.86% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $522,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14,025.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 39,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 38,850 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 425,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,853,000 after acquiring an additional 14,810 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,765 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.42 on Monday, reaching $72.48. 17,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,218. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $55.87 and a one year high of $72.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.96.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3313 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

