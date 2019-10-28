National Grid (LON:NG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $843.97

Shares of National Grid plc (LON:NG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $843.97 and traded as high as $905.60. National Grid shares last traded at $900.60, with a volume of 3,536,499 shares.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NG shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on National Grid and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of National Grid to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 890 ($11.63) to GBX 930 ($12.15) in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 880 ($11.50) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 970 ($12.67) target price on shares of National Grid and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Grid presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 932.62 ($12.19).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.93, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $31.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 872.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 843.97.

In related news, insider Amanda Mesler purchased 1,500 shares of National Grid stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 850 ($11.11) per share, for a total transaction of £12,750 ($16,660.13).

About National Grid (LON:NG)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

