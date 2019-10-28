National Bank Financial Weighs in on Fortis Inc’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NYSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Fortis in a research note issued on Thursday, October 24th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group set a $62.00 price target on shares of Fortis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Fortis from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortis in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

Shares of FTS opened at $41.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.72. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $42.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. Fortis had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.3631 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. Fortis’s payout ratio is 70.68%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortis during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortis during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fortis during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fortis by 23.8% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fortis by 27.8% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 51.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

