National Bank Financial Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 24th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will earn $1.26 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.09. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AEM. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$65.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$79.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$68.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

TSE:AEM opened at C$76.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -57.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$73.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$67.46. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$44.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$86.39.

In other news, Senior Officer R. Gregory Laing sold 10,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.05, for a total transaction of C$800,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,033,014.45. Also, Senior Officer Alain Blackburn sold 2,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.13, for a total transaction of C$148,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$460,717.95. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,963,240.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

