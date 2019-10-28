National Bank Financial Comments on Tc Pipelines Lp’s Q3 2019 Earnings (TSE:TRP)

Tc Pipelines Lp (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tc Pipelines in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 24th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny expects that the company will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TRP. TD Securities raised their price target on Tc Pipelines from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Tc Pipelines from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. GMP Securities cut their target price on Tc Pipelines from C$74.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. CIBC lifted their target price on Tc Pipelines from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, CSFB lowered Tc Pipelines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$70.11.

Shares of Tc Pipelines stock opened at C$66.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $62.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.12. Tc Pipelines has a 12 month low of C$47.90 and a 12 month high of C$70.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$67.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$65.55.

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$3.37 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.79%.

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

