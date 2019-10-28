Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target Increased to $111.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank from $110.00 to $111.00 in a report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NDAQ. Raymond James increased their price target on Nasdaq from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup downgraded Nasdaq from a neutral rating to a sell rating and increased their price target for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Nasdaq from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Nasdaq from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.70.

NDAQ stock opened at $98.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.82 and its 200-day moving average is $96.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.64. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $75.49 and a twelve month high of $105.26.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $632.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.44 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.84%.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total value of $145,973.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 5,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $530,638.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,801 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,532. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 1,261.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

