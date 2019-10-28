Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 205 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Naples Global Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,973,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,447,000 after purchasing an additional 34,529 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,180,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,693,000 after purchasing an additional 23,085 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 17,346.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,660,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,672 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,175,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,099,000 after purchasing an additional 231,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 935,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,250,000 after purchasing an additional 19,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diageo stock traded down $0.99 on Monday, reaching $159.35. The stock had a trading volume of 15,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,449. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $135.64 and a 1 year high of $176.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.45.

DEO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.00.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

