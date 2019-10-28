Naples Global Advisors LLC Purchases 84 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,953 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Green Square Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 288.0% during the second quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 14,187 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 10,531 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.7% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 12,236 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 16.4% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 99,117 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $19,130,000 after purchasing an additional 13,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.0% during the second quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 3,190,182 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $615,707,000 after purchasing an additional 32,734 shares in the last quarter. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $188.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,210,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,478,438. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.02 and a 1-year high of $208.66.

In other news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.74, for a total transaction of $10,160,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.45, for a total transaction of $210,300.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,311.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,287,038 shares of company stock worth $789,982,943. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FB. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.82.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.