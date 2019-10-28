Naples Global Advisors LLC Purchases 7,398 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 39,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 178,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 139,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 12,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.25. The company had a trading volume of 657,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,789,360. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.52. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.35 and a 1-year high of $44.19.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.